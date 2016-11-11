TheHungryJPEG.com

The Dastan Script with 520 PUA Encoded Glyphs

Dastan is a beautiful handwritten script created by Darwinoo. With a total of 520 characters, this font has lots of alternates to pick from until you find the perfect look you were looking for.

It comes with a commercial license and best of all – it comes at the incredible price of only $1!

Get it here: http://bit.ly/2eAesv5

Posted on Nov 11, 2016
