Afraid of Dogs // Боязнь собак

Afraid of Dogs // Боязнь собак gif hand drawn cel c4d photoshop box drop stumble fall man puppy dog
When I was young, my grandfathers dog drew blood from my hand. I like petting them, but I always watch my hands closely around dogs, even today.

#AnimateEveryday #Cel

Visualized in Cinema4D, drawn frame by frame in Photoshop

Posted on Nov 11, 2016
    • Like