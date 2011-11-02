Jacob Cass

Finance Business Card

Finance Business Card business card wealth identity logo squared card capital finance din arno pro
Business cards came back from the printer.

Blind embossed (no ink) and with engraved (raised) text using Pantone 7545. Printed on Uncoated Ultra Smooth, 'Avalanche White' 130 DTC stock.

By Jacob Cass
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
