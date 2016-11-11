2 Dribbble Invite X2

Trending designs to inspire you
UPD 14/11/2016 The winners have been chosen!
Hey guys,
I've got 2 Dribbble invites! To get them send me your best work (jpg/png) or your portfolio at seredaganna@gmail.com.
Welcome:
https://dribbble.com/Re2deer
https://dribbble.com/teamdev
Congrats guys! Enjoy the awesome dribbble community and I'm looking forward to see the winner's first dribbble shots :).
P.S. It was really hard to choose only 2 prospects since I've got more that 90 emails this time. Thank you all who has sent me your cool works :).