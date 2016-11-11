Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These are dark times here in the good ol' USA. However I believe that design triumphs over despair and so I am going to design a stamp for every state in the Union in the order they were admitted in an attempt to celebrate what is good about this country and unique about each of our 50 states.
I'm only going to post one of them here for now but follow me on Instagram @howes_design to see my daily stamp. Once I'm finished, I'll post all 50 in one post here on Dribbble. If you would like to design along on Insta, simply use the hashtag #50states50stamps.