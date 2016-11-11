Ben Howes

#50states50stamps

Ben Howes
Ben Howes
Hire Me
  • Save
#50states50stamps series stamp blue yellow red simple icon bell pennsylvania philadelphia
Download color palette

These are dark times here in the good ol' USA. However I believe that design triumphs over despair and so I am going to design a stamp for every state in the Union in the order they were admitted in an attempt to celebrate what is good about this country and unique about each of our 50 states.

I'm only going to post one of them here for now but follow me on Instagram @howes_design to see my daily stamp. Once I'm finished, I'll post all 50 in one post here on Dribbble. If you would like to design along on Insta, simply use the hashtag #50states50stamps.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 11, 2016
Ben Howes
Ben Howes
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ben Howes

View profile
    • Like