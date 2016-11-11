These are dark times here in the good ol' USA. However I believe that design triumphs over despair and so I am going to design a stamp for every state in the Union in the order they were admitted in an attempt to celebrate what is good about this country and unique about each of our 50 states.

I'm only going to post one of them here for now but follow me on Instagram @howes_design to see my daily stamp. Once I'm finished, I'll post all 50 in one post here on Dribbble. If you would like to design along on Insta, simply use the hashtag #50states50stamps.