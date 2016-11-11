Jorge Andrés Martínez

The Enchantment Under The Sea

Jorge Andrés Martínez
Jorge Andrés Martínez
  • Save
The Enchantment Under The Sea typography vintage 80´s film dance backtothefuture mcfly
Download color palette

The Enchantment Under The Sea dance was a high school dance that was held at Hill Valley High School on Saturday night, November 12, 1955. It was the dance in which Marty McFly's parents George McFly and Lorraine Baines fell in love after their first kiss.

Shop:
http://bit.ly/2eY4B27

View all tags
Posted on Nov 11, 2016
Jorge Andrés Martínez
Jorge Andrés Martínez

More by Jorge Andrés Martínez

View profile
    • Like