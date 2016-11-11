Trending designs to inspire you
The Enchantment Under The Sea dance was a high school dance that was held at Hill Valley High School on Saturday night, November 12, 1955. It was the dance in which Marty McFly's parents George McFly and Lorraine Baines fell in love after their first kiss.
