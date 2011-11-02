Kunihiko Nakata

Smartphone for User Efficiency _02

Kunihiko Nakata
Kunihiko Nakata
  • Save
Smartphone for User Efficiency _02 smartphone phone ui concept
Download color palette
Abf3567e9ddf2d1924d2b36a3b840a2a
Rebound of
Smartphone for User Efficiency
By Kunihiko Nakata
View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Kunihiko Nakata
Kunihiko Nakata

More by Kunihiko Nakata

View profile
    • Like