Paresh Khatri

Cloud cards

Paresh Khatri
Paresh Khatri
Hire Me
  • Save
Cloud cards simple icons animation interaction interface design mobile scroll cards ios
Download color palette

Worked on some cloud card designs for zeta in the beginning phase :).. Had fun working over this..

PS.. Please avoid the animation mistakes :( Still in learning phase lol

View all tags
Posted on Nov 11, 2016
Paresh Khatri
Paresh Khatri
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Paresh Khatri

View profile
    • Like