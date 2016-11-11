Darold J. Pinnock

Ryan McCabe logotype research

Ryan McCabe logotype research logo design drawing music logotype musician logo typography lettering dpcreates darold pinnock darold pinnock
Now what...
--
Still on the same journey, working on this project. The past couple of days doesn't change jack for me. It just shows me anything is possible and I take comfort in that.
--
Now it's my turn to beat the odds 😉

