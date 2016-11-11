Bwkeys

Notebook icon for EveryDay App

Bwkeys
Bwkeys
  • Save
Notebook icon for EveryDay App book icon
Download color palette

Long before the design of a quasi-object icon, although not used, but individuals still spent a lot of thought, I hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 11, 2016
Bwkeys
Bwkeys

More by Bwkeys

View profile
    • Like