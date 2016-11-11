Nguyen Vinh Nam

Tech News

Nguyen Vinh Nam
Nguyen Vinh Nam
  • Save
Tech News feed forum article tinh te category web card news tech
Download color palette

Tinhte.vn redesigned, the 4 prominent news will be put in card.

Full version can be found here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/45518119/Tinhtevn-Revamped

View all tags
Posted on Nov 11, 2016
Nguyen Vinh Nam
Nguyen Vinh Nam

More by Nguyen Vinh Nam

View profile
    • Like