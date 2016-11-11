Outfit Africa – Homepage

Heavyweight

This is the homepage of Outfit Africa, a new fashion brand that combines European fashion with African influences. We created a fresh and friendly brand that both inspires and stimulates the user. To appeal to a young, fashion-conscious, female target audience, we created and employed a strong digital e-commerce strategy on Instagram and mobile devices.

Digital design studio in Amsterdam

