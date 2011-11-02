Samuel Couto

Also available on...

Samuel Couto
Samuel Couto
  • Save
Also available on... heading action hover photoshop css web
Download color palette

Trying to say that the product is also available on the outle store? Is that clear?
The yellow area slides to the right on :hover above the book title.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Samuel Couto
Samuel Couto

More by Samuel Couto

View profile
    • Like