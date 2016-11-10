Vikrant

Congrats message | Siftr

ui siftr screen rewards referral mobile ios flat android
Congrats message for a super awesome cleaning and sharing app Siftr.
See it live here: http://siftr.co/whatsapp.html
Working with And/Or Design. Keen to hear your feedbacks/suggestions.

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
