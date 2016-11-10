J Gallardo

Zine - Wanderings - Twin Peaks

Zine - Wanderings - Twin Peaks book layout zine
Experimental zine. Photos from my hike in Twin Peaks, CA.

Limited production of 14 each individually handmade. Cover constructed of recycled soda (Mountain Dew) packaging. Binding with an industrial sewing machine. Comes with 1 4x6 of one of the photos.

