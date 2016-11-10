Zine - Wanderings - Twin Peaks

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Experimental zine. Photos from my hike in Twin Peaks, CA.
Limited production of 14 each individually handmade. Cover constructed of recycled soda (Mountain Dew) packaging. Binding with an industrial sewing machine. Comes with 1 4x6 of one of the photos.