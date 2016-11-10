Nick Brito

Day 125: Explore

lines mountains explore
Got to hang out with @Meagan Apperson and make another illustration/type piece today! Lettering by her, illustration by me :) Havin' more and more fun doing these with each other!

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
