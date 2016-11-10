3shk3rm3n3

Procedural generation #1

3shk3rm3n3
3shk3rm3n3
  • Save
Procedural generation #1 qubicle magicavoxel voxel process compositing c4d 3d render
Download color palette

Procedural voxel models synthesized with the wave function collapse algorithm:
https://github.com/mxgmn/WaveFunctionCollapse

Thank you for watching.
Feedback and comments are very important to me! (:

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
3shk3rm3n3
3shk3rm3n3

More by 3shk3rm3n3

View profile
    • Like