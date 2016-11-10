Spooky Cereal

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
One of several mini-prints I will have at Designer Con this year. Limited quantities on all designs. Mini-prints are 5" x 7" image and come signed, matted and bagged. Designer Con is Nov 19-20 at the Pasadena Convention Center. Hope to see you there. Visit my Instagram to see what else will be available at the show. https://www.instagram.com/jmaruyama/