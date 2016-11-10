Emilio Zárraga

Subte de Buenos Aires - App icon

Emilio Zárraga
Emilio Zárraga
  • Save
Subte de Buenos Aires - App icon android material design buenos aires subte icon subway
Download color palette

Icon created for a concept app of the subway of Buenos Aires.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Emilio Zárraga
Emilio Zárraga

More by Emilio Zárraga

View profile
    • Like