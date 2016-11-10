A new project begins 💃

A new project is underway at @Focus Lab

I am in the early process of exploring "all the things" before we narrow down the potential directions. This quick visual test is driven by the idea of collaboration. When things "people" come together the full vision is realized. Simple test, can you see the word?

