Motown Music for IOS

About a year ago I left my job to find something more challenging so I teamed up with a friend who was also passionate about music and we wanted to fix the relationship we had with music.

At the time there were several(tons actually) music apps out there and they all had cool features but there was no relationship with your music anymore. Just another search engine for music and it became a distraction rather than enjoyable. Its like that feeling when you're searching for a movie on netflix or amazon prime and you realize there are too many options, you wasted almost an hour looking for the right movie and now you hate netflix... ok not exactly but you get my point. The same goes for music apps!

Our vision was to build a unique relationship with each user using Motown (like the movie, Her!) and we think music should feel 'like a radio style experience' when you use the app-- with a ferrari engine under the hood.

The feed back we got was surprising but mostly good but we also felt like there were more missed opportunity in some very key areas for music discovery and sharing so we built Motown for IOS from the ground up.

However, you can go here to learn more: http://bit.ly/2eXtSJC

Feel free to email me if you have any questions or follow me! https://twitter.com/Captnphilip

Thanks guys!