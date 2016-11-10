Jag Nagra

Lemon Oil Redesign

Lemon Oil Redesign typography design packaging tin oil lemon
I bought this tin of Lemon Oil recently to treat some furniture at home and hated looking at the label, so I decided to make my own to cover it up.

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
