Mišo Bajus

Hello Dribbble

Mišo Bajus
Mišo Bajus
Hire Me
  • Save
Hello Dribbble slovakia universe meteorite planet flat hello dribbble
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers!

This is my first shot and i'm so happy to be part of this amazing community.
Thanks to Jaromir Kveton (https://dribbble.com/JaromirKveton) for the invitation and special thanks to David Stefanides (https://dribbble.com/Stefooo) for help me to get invitation. :)

Thank you for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Mišo Bajus
Mišo Bajus
Ahojte, vitajte na mojom Dribbble.
Hire Me

More by Mišo Bajus

View profile
    • Like