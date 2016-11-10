Hello Dribbble

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello dribbblers!
This is my first shot and i'm so happy to be part of this amazing community.
Thanks to Jaromir Kveton (https://dribbble.com/JaromirKveton) for the invitation and special thanks to David Stefanides (https://dribbble.com/Stefooo) for help me to get invitation. :)
Thank you for watching!