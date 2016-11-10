Philippe Mignotte

Office part

Philippe Mignotte
Philippe Mignotte
  • Save
Office part flooring wood folder archives plant vector illustrator
Download color palette

A small part of a big illustration: another step ..

Project news: https://www.philippe-mignotte.fr/fini-illustration-isometrique-vectorielle-batiment/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Philippe Mignotte
Philippe Mignotte

More by Philippe Mignotte

View profile
    • Like