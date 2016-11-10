Lockscreen shortcuts

In this shot,I designed how the music widget transform when the notification arrives.

In general lock screen interface，sliding to the left and right will lead to some shortcuts. Most of the design will slide directly to display the interface. in this case, Slide your finger to the left you will see the camera card, slide right will see calling card ，the cards makes the vision is not so fragmented and increase of the OS's integrity and unity. click the card will go into the app page.