Manuel López

Ibexdroid

Manuel López
Manuel López
  • Save
Ibexdroid android app stock market green interface
Download color palette

Currently working on the redesign of the android app: Ibexdroid http://bit.ly/vztoHJ a Spanish app for stock-market. These are only the first steps.

I have to redesign the app keeping the actual arrangement of icons and menus, so I decided to go this way, I think that this icons are very eye catching and made the user easy to navigate keeping the interface very clean. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Manuel López
Manuel López

More by Manuel López

View profile
    • Like