Max Bender

Day Wave

Max Bender
Max Bender
  • Save
Day Wave hat illustration portrait vector artist daywave
Download color palette

My second artist poster made in anticipation for Daywave playing tonight. I listened to his music almost everyday last summer and really loved his relaxed indie sound.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Max Bender
Max Bender

More by Max Bender

View profile
    • Like