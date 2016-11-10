Matt Jameson
Taxis & Airports

Matt Jameson for VeracityColab
Taxis & Airports texture motion design motion loop illustration gif animation after effects
Here's another one from a fun piece we created as a conference opener. Thanks to @Drew White for the awesome illustrations we got to animate!

Check out the full video at http://www.veracitycolab.com/work/octane-brand-video/

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
