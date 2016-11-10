Bhakti Pasaribu

Where's the Plumber

Where's the Plumber drop drag drag and drop interaction greensock mario game canvas
I built a simple game with drag and drop interaction. The main idea is to put mario into the drop zone. This game utilizes canvas as its rendering engine. Please give it a try and let me know what you think :)
Demo -> http://codepen.io/balapa/live/zorzJE

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
