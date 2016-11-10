Mauro Gatti

V as Voracious

V as Voracious free motion character crocodile animal animation gif font
Our letter v animation for the amazing Mobilo font by Animography (1 type-designer and 236 animators)
Download here: https://animography.net/products/mobilo
Mobilo overview: https://vimeo.com/189552657

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
