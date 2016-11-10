Go-to Shoe

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I had the urge to just bust something out and finish it. I ended up with this illo of one of my trusty ol' shoes. It's not perfect, but it was fun, and a good chance to play around with a texturing techinque I haven't used before. I think I might make a point to do more of these quick little projects, it was surprisingly satisfying.