Upload animation - HTML, CSS

Upload animation - HTML, CSS
Really liked this animation, so i did a simple version with HTML, CSS & jQuery (Did this in a few minutes - so its definitely not perfect coded).

Going to use this for my CMS.

http://codepen.io/aaroniker/pen/ENPvEO


Rebound of
Daily UI #011
By Kara Jurgensen
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
UI Design & Frontend Dev - somehow creative.
