Phillip Lee

Kernl Early Concepts

Phillip Lee
Phillip Lee
Hire Me
  • Save
Kernl Early Concepts interface flat illustrator app design ui
Download color palette

Early concepts for Kernl. It was fun to see how this app evolved over the months.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Phillip Lee
Phillip Lee
Designer and Visual Storyteller
Hire Me

More by Phillip Lee

View profile
    • Like