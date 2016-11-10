Good for Sale
Mersad Comaga

great white

Mersad Comaga
Mersad Comaga
Hire Me
  • Save
great white logo sport fishing water diving scuba sailing sail predator ocean animal shark

Shark logo

Price
$500
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Shark logo
Download color palette

Shark logo

Price
$500
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Shark logo

Stylized great white shark logo for sale
http://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=22089

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Mersad Comaga
Mersad Comaga
logo design & illustration
Hire Me

More by Mersad Comaga

View profile
    • Like