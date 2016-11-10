F.O.C.I.

Elohim - Self-Titled LP (Alternative album art)

Elohim - Self-Titled LP (Alternative album art)
Alternative album cover art for Elohim's self-titled LP

Full Res: http://i.imgur.com/AFClg6n.png
Official album art: http://i.imgur.com/jfkE6CE.png
Listen here: https://soundcloud.com/elohimelohim

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
