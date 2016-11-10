Isaac Morrier

Hey Beethoven

The Yale Symphony Orchestra began its 51st season with two concerts, for which I was commissioned to design posters and programs. This is a closeup of the poster for one of the concerts, which featured work by "Three Viennese Bees" Beethoven, Berg, and Brahms. Check out the rest of the project on Behance.

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
