Everyday Metaphors - 02. Peas in a Pod

We’re back with episode 2 of Everyday Metaphors – and it’s a love story for the ages! The metaphor is “2 Peas in a Pod” and they idea kept evolving and evolving until it became this short quest of danger, action, and romance. It was fun to dive into character animation more than usual – albeit with these simple characters. The greatest joy of animation is being able to literally bring images and characters to life – and this was a great “toe-dipping” into it.

02. Peas in a Pod

Everyday Metaphors is a self-initiated project to practice animation, illustration, and design and to encourage metaphorical imagination and empathetic connection. The idea came while I was reading Daniel Pink’s “A Whole New Mind”, which discusses the value of metaphors as being central to reason. “Everything you create is a representation of something else; in this sense, everything you create is enriched by metaphor.”

