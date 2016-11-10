Victor Soriano

"Panchito" El Mariachi

Victor Soriano
Victor Soriano
  • Save
"Panchito" El Mariachi mariachi guitar skull candy skull mexican illustration
Download color palette

"Panchito" is a character I designed as part of a t-shirt collection that showcases pop culture and mexican characters in candy skull form. He's very lucky with the ladies because of his natural charm!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Victor Soriano
Victor Soriano
Like