Nutty Fall - New mobile android game

New game I worked on. Any critique is welcomed!
Fun is only a tap away. Check out new free game Nutty Fall. Available on Android. Get it now for FREE iOS https://goo.gl/oKhKTV and Android https://goo.gl/2PMZ5l
FEATURES
★ 10 beautiful characters
★ in game magnet power up
★ store power ups
★ insane endless game play
★ free store rewards
★ in app purchases
FREE DOWNLOAD iOS https://goo.gl/oKhKTV and Android https://goo.gl/2PMZ5l