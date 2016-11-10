Nutty Fall - New mobile android game

New game I worked on. Any critique is welcomed!

Fun is only a tap away. Check out new free game Nutty Fall. Available on Android. Get it now for FREE iOS https://goo.gl/oKhKTV and Android https://goo.gl/2PMZ5l

FEATURES

★ 10 beautiful characters

★ in game magnet power up

★ in game magnet power up

★ store power ups

★ insane endless game play

★ free store rewards

★ in app purchases

FREE DOWNLOAD iOS https://goo.gl/oKhKTV and Android https://goo.gl/2PMZ5l