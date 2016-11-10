Last year I built a workstation for work which would give me the ability to do more graphical heavy-lifting. Since then I've been heads-down on other projects, but recently I started jumping back into Cinema4D and Octane. It's still early going but I am falling in love with 3D all over again. Years ago I worked in 3DStudioMax and VRay but then shifted my focus onto web design full-time. Working at PCPartPicker has many perks, but one of my favorites is the freedom to explore with tools and design disciplines. Outside of generating images for our film studio, wallpapers and images for the site I hope to even explore 3D via WebGL and Three.js. I'm stoked!