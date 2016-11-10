Brit Blankenship

Geo Monogram

Brit Blankenship
Brit Blankenship
  • Save
Geo Monogram brand identity georgia atlanta matchstic foundation crest seal logo symbol mark brandmark monogram
Download color palette

A large-scale Foundation needs global impact + class. RIP.

Brit Blankenship
Brit Blankenship
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brit Blankenship

View profile
    • Like