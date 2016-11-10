Morgan Zion

Starbucks Identity Hypsy Gypsy Style

Morgan Zion
Morgan Zion
  • Save
Starbucks Identity Hypsy Gypsy Style starbucks inspiration identity inspiration build sketch design money green coffee identity logo
Download color palette

Hypsy Gypsy loves to drink coffee and draw... This design is a digital implementation of a sketch I did on a Starbucks cup. Enjoy!

Morgan Zion
Morgan Zion

More by Morgan Zion

View profile
    • Like