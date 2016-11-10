Chris Wang
Vevo

Vevo GIF Framer Prototype

Chris Wang
Vevo
Chris Wang for Vevo
  • Save
Vevo GIF Framer Prototype desktop web ui design interaction prototype framer gif vevo
Download color palette

Framer Prototype

Sharing my @Framer prototype of the Vevo GIF project that I worked on.

Had a lot of fun prototyping with videos!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Vevo
Vevo

More by Vevo

View profile
    • Like