Day 77 - Choose Tv Shows

Day 77 - Choose Tv Shows clean ui popup modal series tv shows 100dayuichallenge
Hi,

Today was a busy day, that's why I'm uploading this design now. It is a modal window that guides you in selecting some of your favorite shows.

I hope you like it.

Best,
Zsolt

You can check my previous works on my Behance profile.

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
