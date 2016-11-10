Carissa Penaflorida

'Ono Bowls Monogram

Carissa Penaflorida
Carissa Penaflorida
  • Save
'Ono Bowls Monogram monogram tropical food smoothies bowls ono branding acai
Download color palette

Monogram I did for a company I came up with called 'Ono Bowls

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Carissa Penaflorida
Carissa Penaflorida

More by Carissa Penaflorida

View profile
    • Like