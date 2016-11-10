🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's been a long time since I published my last shot. I've been working on quite a few projects, but none of them was really worth sharing.
I designed this icon for an app which I will start developing real soon (hopefully).