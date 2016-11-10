Ayelet Lazarovitch

UX/UI for TinyLove

UX/UI for TinyLove
TinyLove's homepage was designed to give a taste of all of TinyLove's products and philosophy. This shot shows an interactive segment for the 7 elements of baby's development. This project is a result of our collaborative research and work at the DevSense Studio and can be viewed at www.tinylove.com

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
