Day 009 Music Player(v2)

Second design for day 9 design of Daily UI Challenge :) .
@Ramotion suggested that I should try to the make buttons from the previous version a bit smaller. I really liked the idea and gave it a try on a slightly different design. The album cover is a sample one that I have designed. There is no composer and song with that name as far as I know ( so don't search for it :) )
Share your thoughts and if you like it, show some love and press L ^^ .