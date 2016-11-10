Chris Wang
I've been working on a project that started with the question "How can we enable fans to express themselves and engage with artists?"

We kick started the project with GV's design sprint a few months ago, went through a few iterations of prototyping, user researching and user testing, and this is the final product we shipped.

Check it out at Vevo.com! (Currently only part of our video library is available for GIF making, we are working on it to expand it to all our 300,000+ Music Videos!)

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
