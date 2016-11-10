Ayelet Lazarovitch

UX for a viral marketing app

Ayelet Lazarovitch
Ayelet Lazarovitch
  • Save
UX for a viral marketing app marketing ux
Download color palette

UX for Leaders, a complex 3-platforms system for a viral marketing. This shot demonstrates the app potential opinion leaders have in order to receive potential offers from brands. This project is a result of our collaborative work at the DevSense Studio.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Ayelet Lazarovitch
Ayelet Lazarovitch

More by Ayelet Lazarovitch

View profile
    • Like